Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69,899 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $23,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,305.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE:DHI opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

