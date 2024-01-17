Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $23.57 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cintas were worth $23,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC raised its position in Cintas by 9.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cintas by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 229.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $588.57 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $607.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

