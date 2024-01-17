Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $34.42 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Public Storage worth $34,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $294.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

