Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of NVR worth $31,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 23.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NVR by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,160.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,900.99 and a 12-month high of $7,267.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,621.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,272.38.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $118.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.