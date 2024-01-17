Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 15,836 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nucor were worth $33,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,725,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

