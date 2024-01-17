Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,996 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $29,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $277.56 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.41 and a one year high of $279.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.99 and a 200 day moving average of $247.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

