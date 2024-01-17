Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.73

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $462.29 million and $37.95 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001364 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 633,983,147 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

