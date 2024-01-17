Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 89,429 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 7.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $302,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.66. 23,136,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,642,070. The company has a market cap of $682.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.33 and a 200 day moving average of $246.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.31 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

