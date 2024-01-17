Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lowered by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $219.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.31 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

