The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of BK stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

