The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

Boeing Trading Down 7.9 %

Boeing stock opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.05. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

