The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 5.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

