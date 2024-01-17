The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 85,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,615,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

KO stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

