The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBMS. StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on FBMS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares
First Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of FBMS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 15,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $823.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $32.19.
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
First Bancshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancshares
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.