The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBMS. StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Bancshares by 24.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBMS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 15,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $823.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $32.19.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

