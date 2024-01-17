The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

GRC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 2,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $850.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. Analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

