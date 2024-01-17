The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $191.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

