The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of PNTG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 18,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $470.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.18 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

