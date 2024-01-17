The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,092 shares of company stock worth $18,692,942 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $169.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.92.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

