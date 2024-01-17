The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Property Franchise Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,358.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Property Franchise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 365 ($4.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 342.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 304.19.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

About The Property Franchise Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.