The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.40. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 110.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.