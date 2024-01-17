The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,406 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $300.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.37. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

