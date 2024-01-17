The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Update

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vita Coco Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ COCO opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.06.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 108,844 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth about $305,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
