The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

