Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $16.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $744.43. 96,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,978. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $453.65 and a 52-week high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.51.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.25.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

