Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

TOL stock opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

