Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $670,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WM traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.29. The stock had a trading volume of 172,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

