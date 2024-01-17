Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $225,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,405. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

