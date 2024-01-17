Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CFR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.79. 20,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.