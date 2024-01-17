Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 645 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

DHR stock opened at $226.63 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

