Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

