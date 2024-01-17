Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 39,797 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. 88,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

