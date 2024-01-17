Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. 310,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,638. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

