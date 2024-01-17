Townsend & Associates Inc Has $8.46 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.84. 366,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,117. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

