Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,616 shares during the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading accounts for 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 1.43% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.7% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 105,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.08. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.