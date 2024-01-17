Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 143,998 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

