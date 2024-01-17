Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in American Water Works by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.52. 122,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

