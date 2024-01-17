Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,747 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the typical volume of 6,999 put options.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $94,987,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

