Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $204.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.72. The company had a trading volume of 352,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.15. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $199.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

