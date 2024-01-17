Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,921 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 86,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $477.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $465.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85. The firm has a market cap of $369.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

