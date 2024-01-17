Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.00

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 39.75 ($0.51). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55), with a volume of 366,897 shares trading hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.73. The company has a market cap of £16.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.