Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 12,012 Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 1.69% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QRMI opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

