Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,894 SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.07% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.