Triumph Capital Management Grows Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.