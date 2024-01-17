Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.