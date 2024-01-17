Trust Co of Kansas Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Intel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 849,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 53,066 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

