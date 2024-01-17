TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 80,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,856. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

