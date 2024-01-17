Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.90

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.90 and traded as low as $21.86. Tucows shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 27,900 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tucows Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 116.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin Chase bought 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,742,709.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 793.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Tucows by 201.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tucows by 36.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tucows during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Stories

