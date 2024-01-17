Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Upgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Buy

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after buying an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,267,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

