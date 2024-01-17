U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28, RTT News reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of USB opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

