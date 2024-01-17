U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,756 shares of company stock worth $1,224,326 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.